BigBear ai Receives a Notice of Intent to Award a Two - Year Contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory

COLUMBIA, Md.-(BUSINESS WIRE)-BigBear.ai, a leading provider of artificial intelligence ('AI'), machine ...

COLUMBIA, Md.-(BUSINESS WIRE)-BigBear.ai, a leading provider of artificial intelligence ('AI'), machine learning , cloud - based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions, today announced that the Air Force Research Laboratory ('AFRL') has issued a Notice of Intent to Award a two - Year Contract for a Composable Collaborative Planning prototype to BigBear.ai.
About BigBear.ai A new leader in decision dominance, BigBear.ai is operationalizing artificial intelligence and machine learning at scale through our end - to - end data analytics platform.

BigBear.ai Receives a Notice of Intent to Award a Two - Year Contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory

About BigBear.ai A new leader in decision dominance, BigBear.ai is operationalizing artificial intelligence and machine learning at scale through our end - to - end data analytics platform. We ...
