Italia in finale Euro2020 : Piazza del Popolo tinta di azzurroCovid-19 : nel mondo quasi 4 Mln di decessiEvasione fisco : sequestro beni a Cremona da 72 MlnDieta: come ridurre la sensazione di fameRed Dead Online: il nuovo aggiornamento Blood Money è in arrivo il 13 ...Violenze carcere S.Maria Capua Vetere, Ministra Cartabia : ...Ministro Speranza : oltre 54mln dosi somministrateAssiderate sul Monte Rosa: Due donne morte bloccate dal maltempoJacob Clynick moure a 13 anni dopo la seconda dose di Pfizer Evoluzione e Prospettive del Fintech in ItaliaUltime Blog

China Matters documents the Revival of 3500-year-old Springs in Jinan

BEIJING, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In Jinan, capital of northeastern China's Shandong province, ...

zazoom
Commenta
China Matters documents the Revival of 3500-year-old Springs in Jinan (Di mercoledì 7 luglio 2021) BEIJING, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/

In Jinan, capital of northeastern China's Shandong province, hundreds of Springs gurgle in the city. Springs here are not only a tourist attraction, but also a source of daily drinking water for the locals. Early mornings see hundreds of local residents, most elderly, park their grocery trolleys packed with water bottles at Heihu Spring area as they get ready to fill them to the top before taking them back home. The spring water is sweet and widely used by locals for cooking and brewing tea. There is a strong connection between the people and Springs here. With more ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : China Matters

China Matters takes You on a tour of the Sinotruk manufacturing plant in Jinan

Contact: Li SiweiTel008610 - 68996566 E - mail lisiwei5125@gmail.com Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tHYFxHQsn3o Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1515102/China_Matters_Logo.jpg

China Matters reveals the effort of a Chinese village in preventing falling back into poverty

China Matters reveals the effort of a Chinese village in preventing falling back into poverty. A year on, in 2021, as part of this strategy, rural areas like Sanjianxi village in Shandong province's ...
China Matters Documents Speed and Innovation of China’s Express Delivery  Padova News

China Matters takes You on a tour of the Sinotruk manufacturing plant in Jinan

BEIJING, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 60 years ago, Jinan, the birthplace of truck manufacturing in China, produced the first heavy-duty truck in the ...

Sotto copertura, memorie di un attivista cinese

Xiao T, nome di finzione è entrato negli allevamenti di animali da pelliccia in Cina per filmare e raccontare le condizioni disumane in cui vivono e muoiono centinaia di volpi, visoni e anche cani. A ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : China Matters
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : China Matters China Matters documents Revival 3500