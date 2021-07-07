China Matters documents the Revival of 3500-year-old Springs in Jinan

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 7 luglio 2021) BEIJING, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/In, capital of northeastern's Shandong province, hundreds ofgurgle in the city.here are not only a tourist attraction, but also a source of daily drinking water for the locals. Early mornings see hundreds of local residents, most elderly, park their grocery trolleys packed with water bottles at Heihu Spring area as they get ready to fill them to the top before taking them back home. The spring water is sweet and widely used by locals for cooking and brewing tea. There is a strong connection between the people andhere. With more ...