Adaptiva Adds Veteran Firepower With New CMO Sonia Martinez and Senior Director of Information Security Vern LeBlanc

(Di martedì 6 luglio 2021) ... global provider of endpoint management andsolutions for enterprise customers, today ... Additionally,announced that it has promoted two vital members of its customer success team: ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Adaptiva Adds

XiaomiToday.it

Gibson, formerly a senior solutions architect atwith more than 30 years of IT experience overall, becomes the worldwide leader of customer success, while McDonald, also formerly a senior ...Contacts For more information, press only: Ceci Spehar Director of Marketing Mosaic Consulting Group cecilia.spehar@mosaic - cg.com Articoli correlatiVeteran Firepower With New CMO ...