Love is in the air anticipazioni 25 giugno 2021: Kaan gioca sporco con Eda e Melek (Di venerdì 25 giugno 2021) Love is in the air torna oggi, venerdì 25 giugno 2021, su Canale 5 alle 15:35 con una nuova puntata: Kaan, sfruttando l'ingenuità e i sentimenti di Melek, mette nei guai Eda. Love is in the air torna oggi, venerdì 25 giugno 2021 su Canale 5 alle 15:35 con l'ultima puntata della settimana. Le anticipazioni però sono assolutamente sfavorevoli alla bella protagonista. Figen ha salvato ancora una volta Eda aiutandola con il brevetto, come mostra il promo dell'episodio 20. Kaan amoreggia con Melek e si fa ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di venerdì 25 giugno 2021)is in the air torna oggi, venerdì 25, su Canale 5 alle 15:35 con una nuova puntata:, sfruttando l'ingenuità e i sentimenti di, mette nei guai Eda.is in the air torna oggi, venerdì 25su Canale 5 alle 15:35 con l'ultima puntata della settimana. Leperò sono assolutamente sfavorevoli alla bella protagonista. Figen ha salvato ancora una volta Eda aiutandola con il brevetto, come mostra il promo dell'episodio 20.amoreggia cone si fa ...

Advertising

luntalinlin : RT @wlbz4ever: YINGHAO LOVE SHOT OMGSHJSJSJ AND THE CROP BLAZER THO GSHSJSKKS - JJKH8585 : RT @wlbz4ever: YINGHAO LOVE SHOT OMGSHJSJSJ AND THE CROP BLAZER THO GSHSJSKKS - cinemaniaco_fb : ?????????????? Love is in the air anticipazioni 25 giugno 2021: Kaan gioca sporco con Eda e Melek - wlbz4ever : YINGHAO LOVE SHOT OMGSHJSJSJ AND THE CROP BLAZER THO GSHSJSKKS - folksmix : Spoiler bölüm 33 sçk (love is in the air) IN CHE SENSO ALLA FINE DELLA 33 SERKAN BACIA EDA? SERKAN BACIA EDA ANCHE… -