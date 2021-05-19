iHerb Celebrates the Success of Its Apps with a 20% Off Promotion

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 19 maggio 2021) - PASADENA, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/The results are in the ratings! To celebrate the massiveof itsis celebratinga 20% off. For the month of May, a one-time use 20% discount will be applied to any purchase made on theappthe promo code SHOPAPP. First developed as a response to the global customer demands for more convenient shopping on the go, the app was launched in 2013. The easy-to-useapp has become customers' preferred shopping device, making it simple for them to find everything they need while on the go. It has consistently maintained high ratings and reviews67,000+ ratings and a 4.7 star review on iOS, and 166,000+ ratings and a 4.8 star review on ...