Massimo Cellino | presidente vulcanico e superstizioso | dal tifoso pagato ai gesti scaramantici al limite

Massimo Cellino
Massimo Cellino è un personaggio che ha fatto molto discutere negli ultimi anni. Amato e odiato ...

Massimo Cellino, presidente vulcanico e superstizioso: dal tifoso pagato ai gesti scaramantici al limite (Di sabato 8 maggio 2021) Massimo Cellino è un personaggio che ha fatto molto discutere negli ultimi anni. Amato e odiato dovunque sia stato, l’imprenditore cagliaritano è attualmente il presidente del Brescia. E’ principalmente un imprenditore agricolo: gestisce diverse aziende in Sardegna. Si è avvicinato al mondo del calcio all’inizio degli anni ’90. Nel 1992 ha acquistato il Cagliari per 16 miliardi di lire. La sua presidenza nel capoluogo sardo è durata 12 anni. Nel 2014, Cellino ha ceduto le sue quote alla Fluorsid, rappresentata da Tommaso Giulini. Ad Assemini ha realizzato il centro sportivo ‘Ercole Cellino’, che prende il nome del padre, tutt’ora sede degli allenamenti del Cagliari. Non un periodo senza polemiche per Cellino a Cagliari. Accusato prima di gestione un ...
Massimo Cellino, presidente vulcanico e superstizioso: dal tifoso pagato ai gesti scaramantici al limite

