Massimo Cellino, presidente vulcanico e superstizioso: dal tifoso pagato ai gesti scaramantici al limite (Di sabato 8 maggio 2021) Massimo Cellino è un personaggio che ha fatto molto discutere negli ultimi anni. Amato e odiato dovunque sia stato, l’imprenditore cagliaritano è attualmente il presidente del Brescia. E’ principalmente un imprenditore agricolo: gestisce diverse aziende in Sardegna. Si è avvicinato al mondo del calcio all’inizio degli anni ’90. Nel 1992 ha acquistato il Cagliari per 16 miliardi di lire. La sua presidenza nel capoluogo sardo è durata 12 anni. Nel 2014, Cellino ha ceduto le sue quote alla Fluorsid, rappresentata da Tommaso Giulini. Ad Assemini ha realizzato il centro sportivo ‘Ercole Cellino’, che prende il nome del padre, tutt’ora sede degli allenamenti del Cagliari. Non un periodo senza polemiche per Cellino a Cagliari. Accusato prima di gestione un ... Leggi su calcioweb.eu (Di sabato 8 maggio 2021)è un personaggio che ha fatto molto discutere negli ultimi anni. Amato e odiato dovunque sia stato, l’imprenditore cagliaritano è attualmente ildel Brescia. E’ principalmente un imprenditore agricolo:sce diverse aziende in Sardegna. Si è avvicinato al mondo del calcio all’inizio degli anni ’90. Nel 1992 ha acquistato il Cagliari per 16 miliardi di lire. La sua presidenza nel capoluogo sardo è durata 12 anni. Nel 2014,ha ceduto le sue quote alla Fluorsid, rappresentata da Tommaso Giulini. Ad Assemini ha realizzato il centro sportivo ‘Ercole’, che prende il nome del padre, tutt’ora sede degli allenamenti del Cagliari. Non un periodo senza polemiche pera Cagliari. Accusato prima dione un ...

Advertising

SBKreal : RT @FRANCESCalciO_: If Monza return to Serie A, Berlusconi would join the club of owners who have owned multiple sides in Serie A. Some exa… - officer_eed : RT @FRANCESCalciO_: If Monza return to Serie A, Berlusconi would join the club of owners who have owned multiple sides in Serie A. Some exa… - ParmeshSriv : RT @FRANCESCalciO_: If Monza return to Serie A, Berlusconi would join the club of owners who have owned multiple sides in Serie A. Some exa… - collinsbaffoe10 : RT @FRANCESCalciO_: If Monza return to Serie A, Berlusconi would join the club of owners who have owned multiple sides in Serie A. Some exa… - DavidAmoyal : RT @FRANCESCalciO_: If Monza return to Serie A, Berlusconi would join the club of owners who have owned multiple sides in Serie A. Some exa… -