SBKreal : RT @FRANCESCalciO_: If Monza return to Serie A, Berlusconi would join the club of owners who have owned multiple sides in Serie A. Some exa… - officer_eed : RT @FRANCESCalciO_: If Monza return to Serie A, Berlusconi would join the club of owners who have owned multiple sides in Serie A. Some exa… - ParmeshSriv : RT @FRANCESCalciO_: If Monza return to Serie A, Berlusconi would join the club of owners who have owned multiple sides in Serie A. Some exa… - collinsbaffoe10 : RT @FRANCESCalciO_: If Monza return to Serie A, Berlusconi would join the club of owners who have owned multiple sides in Serie A. Some exa… - DavidAmoyal : RT @FRANCESCalciO_: If Monza return to Serie A, Berlusconi would join the club of owners who have owned multiple sides in Serie A. Some exa… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Massimo Cellino
Ecco la strana coppia Clotet - Gastaldello alla guida tecnica del BresciaFino ad approdare nel Regno Unito, dove fa il secondo di Garry Monk (modesto allenatore ed ex difensore inglese) nel Leeds del presidente Massimo Cellino. Un palmares altalenante dove da segnalare c'...
Domenica In/ Puntata 2 maggio, Eva Grimaldi e Imma Battaglia: 'Insieme per sempre'... dove ha scritto l'inedito: 'Lì il Coronavirus quasi non esiste, ci saranno stati al massimo tre ...Nel corso della prima parte di 'Domenica In' è intervenuto in collegamento video da Cellino San Marco ...
Massimo Cellino, presidente vulcanico e superstizioso: dal tifoso pagato ai gesti scaramantici al limite CalcioWeb