Outstanding Performance Leads to Risen Energy Garnering 3 Industry Awards

Recently, the 3rd PV Module Developing Trend and Reliability Technology Seminar was held in Beijing. The event, co-organized by the State Key Laboratory of Photovoltaic Materials and Technologies and Mole PV, brought together Industry experts and PV company executives to discuss the developing trends in PV technologies with the aim of being chief contributors to the attaining of the twin goals of passing beyond the peak in carbon dioxide emissions and achieving carbon neutrality. Risen Energy Co., Ltd, one of the Industry's leaders, was invited to the seminar at which the firm garnered three Awards. One of them, the Outstanding CTO Award went to Liu Yafeng, Senior Director of R&D at Risen Energy. In their ...
