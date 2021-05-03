The Last of Us ha un imperdibile cortometraggio fan made tutto dedicato ad Ellie (Di lunedì 3 maggio 2021) The Last of Us avrà il suo adattamento ufficiale targato HBO, ma dato che non sappiamo ancora quando uscirà, ci viene in aiuto un gruppo di fan della serie che ha creato uno splendido cortometraggio intitolato "Ellie's Revenge" che lascia davvero a bocca aperta. Creato dal regista Tommy Jackson, The Last of Us: Ellie's Revenge raffigura Ellie in cerca di vendetta per la morte di Joel. Il film presenta una cinematografia e una produzione impressionanti, soprattutto per il fatto che è un video creato da fan, e riesce a catturare la brutalità e la disperazione del mondo post-apocalittico dei giochi. Secondo quanto riportato nella descrizione del video, il cortometraggio è stato prodotto con un totale di 10.000 dollari, comprendendo un cast di circa 20 ... Leggi su eurogamer (Di lunedì 3 maggio 2021) Theof Us avrà il suo adattamento ufficiale targato HBO, ma dato che non sappiamo ancora quando uscirà, ci viene in aiuto un gruppo di fan della serie che ha creato uno splendidointitolato "'s Revenge" che lascia davvero a bocca aperta. Creato dal regista Tommy Jackson, Theof Us:'s Revenge raffigurain cerca di vendetta per la morte di Joel. Il film presenta una cinematografia e una produzione impressionanti, sopratper il fatto che è un video creato da fan, e riesce a catturare la brutalità e la disperazione del mondo post-apocalittico dei giochi. Secondo quanto riportato nella descrizione del video, ilè stato prodotto con un totale di 10.000 dollari, comprendendo un cast di circa 20 ...

