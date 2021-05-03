Sarah Paulson irriconoscibile sul set di “Impeachment: American Crime Story” (Di lunedì 3 maggio 2021) Sarah Paulson è irriconoscibile sul set della mini-serie Impeachment: American Crime Story che tratterà il caso Bill Clinton e Monica Lewinsky. L’attrice veste infatti i panni di Linda Tripp, l’ex funzionaria del governo Americano che incastrò il tradimento di Bill Clinton con la stagista Monica Lewinsky. Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp on the set of ‘American Crime Story: Impeachment’ pic.twitter.com/kGrJeluFgp — Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) April 27, 2021 Sarah Paulson’s transformation to become Linda Tripp is mind-blowing pic.twitter.com/uaNbKhN3lD — Flavia / (@fpavlson) April 27, 2021 “Sarah ...Leggi su biccy
Sarah Paulson irriconoscibile sul set di American Crime Story: ImpeachmentFinalmente si torna ad American Crime Story Sarah Paulson a dir poco irriconoscibile sul set di Impeachment , 3a stagione della meravigliosa serie antologica firmata Ryan Murphy, interamente dedicata al caso Bill Clinton - Monica Lewinsky. ...
American Horror Story 10: Una foto rubata sul set svela il ruolo di Evan Peters?... Lily Rabe , Finn Wittrock , Frances Conroy , Leslie Grossman , Angelica Ross , Billy Porter , Billie Lourd , Sarah Paulson , Denis O'Hare e il già citato Evan Peters. Non sappiamo, però, quali ...
