Shanghai Electric Releases 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report (Di venerdì 30 aprile 2021) - Shanghai, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Shanghai Electric (SEHK: 02727, SSE: 601727), the world's leading manufacturer and supplier of power generation and industrial equipment, has released its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report ("the Report"). The Report, the 12th CSR Report and the 5th ESG Report of Shanghai Electric, details the data disclosed from Shanghai Electric's headquarters, internal institutions, branches, wholly-owned subsidiaries and holding companies. The Report demonstrates the group's commitment to Corporate governance and product performance, with a focus ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Shanghai Electric (SEHK: 02727, SSE: 601727), the world's leading manufacturer and supplier of power generation and industrial equipment, has released its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report ("the Report"). The Report, the 12th CSR Report and the 5th ESG Report of Shanghai Electric, details the data disclosed from Shanghai Electric's headquarters, internal institutions, branches, wholly-owned subsidiaries and holding companies. The Report demonstrates the group's commitment to Corporate governance and product performance, with a focus ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Shanghai Electric Releases 2020 Annual Results and Paves the Way for a Carbon-Neutral Future
Shanghai Electric Guoxuan and Pacific Green Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Manufacture Battery Energy Storage Systems
Shanghai Electric Powers Trial Operations for China's First Digital Rail-guided Tram Equipped with iDRT System
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Shanghai Electric
Nuovo Quattroruote - Scopri il numero di maggio... anticipata da una concept car al recente Salone di Shanghai - non ci saranno più scuse: l'... dove aveva scalato le posizioni di vertice della General Electric fino a diventarne, nel 92, vicepresidente ...
Global Powder Coatings Market Outlook Report 2021 - 2026: Focus on Thermoset Resin, Epoxy, Epoxy Polyester, Polyester, Polyurethane, ...Beijing and Shanghai have strict environmental standards. Another factor driving the demand for powder coatings is the Chinese government is aggressively promoting electric vehicles (EV). The ...
Generatori di turbina a vapore Mercato: ambito della ricerca, contesto, metodologia – Siemens, GE, Elliott Group, Fuji Electric – Leonardo Leonardo
Bank of New York Mellon UK Regulatory Announcement: Early Repurchase(s)Transaction TypeISSUERISINCCYNominalMarkdown AmountRemaining BalanceValue dateRepurchaseINVESCO MARKETS II PLCIE00BFZPF322SHS20,501,661.0015,000.0020,486,661.0028/04/2021RepurchaseLEGAL & GENERAL ...
Shanghai Electric Releases 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility ReportShanghai Electric (SEHK: 02727, SSE: 601727), the world's leading manufacturer and supplier of power generation and industrial equipment, has released its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report ( ...
Shanghai ElectricSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Shanghai Electric