Shanghai Electric Releases 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

- Shanghai, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric (SEHK: 02727, SSE: 601727), the world's ...

Shanghai Electric Releases 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report - Shanghai, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Shanghai Electric (SEHK: 02727, SSE: 601727), the world's leading manufacturer and supplier of power generation and industrial equipment, has released its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report ("the Report"). The Report, the 12th CSR Report and the 5th ESG Report of Shanghai Electric, details the data disclosed from Shanghai Electric's headquarters, internal institutions, branches, wholly-owned subsidiaries and holding companies. The Report demonstrates the group's commitment to Corporate governance and product performance, with a focus ...
