ArcelorMittal amends US$5 5bn Revolving Credit Facility to align with its sustainability and climate action strategy

30 April , 202 1 , 17:15 CET ArcelorMittal ('the Company') today announces that it has agreed with the ...

30 April , 202 1 , 17:15 CET ArcelorMittal ('the Company') today announces that it has agreed with the lenders of its US$5.5 billion Revolving Credit Facility (the 'RCF') an amendment that will link the calculation of loan margins to key indicators of its ...
ENDS About ArcelorMittal ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking facilities in 17 countries. In 2020, ArcelorMittal had ...
