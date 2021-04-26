Soccer: Buffon launches goalkeeping academy (Di lunedì 26 aprile 2021) ROME, APR 26 - Gigi Buffon on Monday launched his new academy for boys and girls who dream of becoming professional goalkeepers. The "Buffon academy" is set to start in June with summer camps at ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Soccer Buffon
Soccer: Buffon launches goalkeeping academyROME, APR 26 - Gigi Buffon on Monday launched his new academy for boys and girls who dream of becoming professional goalkeepers. The "Buffon Academy" is set to start in June with summer camps at Marina di Pietrasanta, Lignano Sabbiadoro, Andalo and Sestol, although the 43 - year - old Juventus and Italy great said this depends on ...
Magrini "Dal Cervia all'Equipe Romagna: la mia vita è il calcio"... Torrisi, Marocchi (che però inizialmente l'Inter snobbò), Buffon, Giuseppe Rossi, Sculli, Barone e ... nella bacheca di Magrini c'è anche un argento mondiale con il beach soccer? "Sì, ho fatto anche ...
Juve, effetto Superlega: Nasi o Christillin al posto di Andrea Agnelli FIRSTonline
Soccer: Buffon launches goalkeeping academyROME, APR 26 - Gigi Buffon on Monday launched his new academy for boys and girls who dream of becoming professional goalkeepers. The "Buffon Academy" is set to start in June with summer camps at Marin ...
Juve, effetto Superlega: Nasi o Christillin al posto di Andrea AgnelliIl flop della Superlega sembra destinato ad accelerare il ricambio al vertice della Juventus dopo il lungo regno di Andrea Agnelli: al suo posto potrebbe arrivare il cugino Alessandro Nasi, manager di ...
Soccer BuffonSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Soccer Buffon