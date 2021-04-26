Sony ha annunciato il nuovo State of Play SnowRunner arriverà su Nintendo Switch a maggioAQL PUNTA SULLA NITIDEZZA DEL SUONO CON ESCAPE E KYMAOscar 2021, miglior film è Nomadland : Migliori attori McDormand e ...Schianto frontale a Caposile : Carlo Simonetto muore a 23 anniMazzette ai boss : arrestati giudice e avvocato!Sabrina Soster : La piccola Ylenia vuole solo sua mammaChi è Frida Bollani con il papà Stefano in TvVALORANT | Arriva l'Atto III dell'Episodio 2SCARLET NEXUS - nuovi gameplay

Soccer | Buffon launches goalkeeping academy

ROME, APR 26 - Gigi Buffon on Monday launched his new academy for boys and girls who dream of becoming ...

ROME, APR 26 - Gigi Buffon on Monday launched his new academy for boys and girls who dream of becoming professional goalkeepers. The "Buffon academy" is set to start in June with summer camps
Soccer: Buffon launches goalkeeping academy

ROME, APR 26 - Gigi Buffon on Monday launched his new academy for boys and girls who dream of becoming professional goalkeepers. The "Buffon Academy" is set to start in June with summer camps at Marina di Pietrasanta, Lignano Sabbiadoro, Andalo and Sestol, although the 43 - year - old Juventus and Italy great said this depends on ...

Soccer: Buffon launches goalkeeping academy

ROME, APR 26 - Gigi Buffon on Monday launched his new academy for boys and girls who dream of becoming professional goalkeepers. The "Buffon Academy" is set to start in June with summer camps

