LONGi Hi-MO 4m series modules lead the global DG market into new era (Di lunedì 26 aprile 2021) - XI'AN, China, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/
LONGi, the world leading solar technology company, has formally launched its Hi-MO 4m (66C) module, designed for distributed generation (DG) applications. In addition to the 66C option, the company has also launched 60C and 72C versions of the module to an audience of more than 600 dealer partners and industry experts. The three products cover power ranges of 370-385W, 410-420W and 450-460W respectively, with a maximum efficiency of up to 21%, providing global DG clients with wider flexibility and choice. At the launch event, Dennis She, LONGi Solar's SVP commented: "LONGi will continue to increase R&D investment in technological innovation and expand the production capacity of our DG solar products to 10GW in 2021. The global ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
LONGi launches new 66C type Hi - MO 4m module for global distributed generation (DG) marketIn early 2019, LONGi launched its Hi - MO 4 series high - efficiency PV modules for full scenario applications based on the M6 (166mm) standard monocrystalline wafer and PERC technology. Within a ...
