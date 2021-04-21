Y Soft Brings Simplified Cloud Printing To Europe (Di mercoledì 21 aprile 2021)
Company expands YSoft OMNI Series Availability
BRNO, Czech Republic, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Y Soft®, the leading enterprise workflow solutions provider, today announced that businesses in the European Union can now lower their print services costs through Simplified Cloud-based Printing with YSoft OMNI Series®. OMNI Series is a Cloud Printing service that instantly and cost-effectively connects printers to the Cloud. OMNI Series also enables companies to support hybrid office/home employees with secure Cloud Printing, and for companies with critical Printing processes, OMNI Series has options for high availability. "YSoft OMNI Series is ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
