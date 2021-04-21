Covid-19 : Per le Regioni bisogna posticipare coprifuoco alle 23Superlega verso fallimento : Via 7 club, forse anche MilanRed Dead Online: ricompense doppie in Corsa alle armiPresidente Biden chiede disegno di legge Floyd : esultano gli Omaba e ...Tutte le novità dall’evento AppleDestiny 2 - Iniziano oggi i Giochi dei Guardiani22 APRILE - GIORNATA MONDIALE DELLA TERRA: I MITICI SUPER TELE E ...Huawei Band 6 arriva in ItaliaBIG (festival brasiliano gioco indipendente) al via l'evento 2021Sony annuncia un obiettivo super grandangolare apertura FE 14mm F1.8 ...

Y Soft Brings Simplified Cloud Printing To Europe

-- Company expands YSoft OMNI Series Availability -- BRNO, Czech Republic, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ ...

Y Soft Brings Simplified Cloud Printing To Europe (Di mercoledì 21 aprile 2021)

 Company expands YSoft OMNI Series Availability

BRNO, Czech Republic, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Y Soft®, the leading enterprise workflow solutions provider, today announced that businesses in the European Union can now lower their print services costs through Simplified Cloud-based Printing with YSoft OMNI Series®. OMNI Series is a Cloud Printing service that instantly and cost-effectively connects printers to the Cloud. OMNI Series also enables companies to support hybrid office/home employees with secure Cloud Printing, and for companies with critical Printing processes, OMNI Series has options for high availability. "YSoft OMNI Series is ...
Ultime Notizie dalla rete

