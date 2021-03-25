Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite RecensioneLogitech G: Arrivano le G333 VR e le Logitech G PRO per Oculus Quest 2Vegano? Non rinunciare al ristoranteIl piccolo Matteo positivo al Covid consolato dall'infermiera : la ...Aggredita mentre fa jogging : Marta Novello si è svegliata dal comaSammy Basso, seconda laurea : Adesso è dottore in Biologia MolecolareAmazon Spring Deals: fino a 900 euro di sconto per i laptop MSILuca Traini condannato a 12 anni : Tentò una strage di migrantiWATCH DOGS: LEGION REGALA UN WEEKEND DI PROVA DAL 25 AL 29 MARZONintendo - collaborazione Animal Crossing e Sanrio

Zentiva Accelerates its Carbon-Neutral "Planetz" Program by Planting a Further 27,800 Trees in Madagascar and Romania (Di giovedì 25 marzo 2021) PRAGUE, Czech Republic, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 On the occasion of the International Day of Forests, Zentiva approved the Planting of 27,800 Trees: 20,000 to be planted in Romania in April, and 7,800 in Madagascar. This new step is part of the Planetz Program which aims to make a continuous and positive contribution to our environment. Zentiva is partnering with the NGOs Planet Urgence and Carpathia Conservation Foundation. The Trees are planted in Itasy and Analamanga regions (Madagascar) and F?g?ra? Mountains (Romania). In addition to reducing Carbon footprint, these two initiatives will also provide additional sources of income for local communities. In ...
