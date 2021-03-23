Haier' s Healthy Air Conditioners Rank Number One in Three Prestigious Euromonitor International Categories

(Di martedì 23 marzo 2021) Newair management technology sets industry benchmark at AWE 2021 in Shanghai SHANGHAI, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/Smart Home ("", Shanghai: 600690), the world's leading home appliance brand and smart home ecosystem builder, was awarded first place inin's Global Major Appliances Brandings at AWE 2021 in Shanghai. Moreover,airalso showcased its new technology forair management, opening up a new category ofairand setting a benchmark in the industry.showcased its new airthrough a series of ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Haier Healthy

Ciao Juve

... while releasing ten thousand negative ions to provide aand comfortable air environment for the family. On the eve of AWE 2021,launched Smart Home OS 3.0, paving the way for a new era ...... while releasing ten thousand negative ions to provide aand comfortable air environment for the family. On the eve of AWE 2021,launched Smart Home OS 3.0, paving the way for a new era ...SHANGHAI, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haier Smart Home ("Haier", Shanghai: 600690), the world's leading home appliance brand and smart home ecosystem ...