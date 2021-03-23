Haier's Healthy Air Conditioners Rank Number One in Three Prestigious Euromonitor International Categories (Di martedì 23 marzo 2021) New Healthy air management technology sets industry benchmark at AWE 2021 in Shanghai SHANGHAI, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Haier Smart Home ("Haier", Shanghai: 600690), the world's leading home appliance brand and smart home ecosystem builder, was awarded first place in Three Categories in Euromonitor International's Global Major Appliances Brand Rankings at AWE 2021 in Shanghai. Moreover, Haier air Conditioners also showcased its new technology for Healthy air management, opening up a new category of Healthy air Conditioners and setting a benchmark in the industry. Haier showcased its new air Conditioners through a series of ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
AWE 2021: Haier Smart Home Brings Revolutionary Living Experience Empowered by its Smart Home Solution... while releasing ten thousand negative ions to provide a healthy and comfortable air environment for the family. On the eve of AWE 2021, Haier launched Smart Home OS 3.0, paving the way for a new era ...
AWE 2021: Haier Smart Home Brings Revolutionary Living Experience Empowered by its Smart Home SolutionSHANGHAI, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haier Smart Home ("Haier", Shanghai: 600690), the world's leading home appliance brand and smart home ecosystem ...
