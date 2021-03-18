"Charm of Jiangsu" celebrated the 2021 Chinese New Year with overseas fans online (Di giovedì 18 marzo 2021) NANJING, China, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/
To celebrate the 2021 Chinese New Year, the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism has elaborately planned and produced an online 2021 Happy Chinese New Year themed event. The activities were various and full of Jiangsu features, including music, dance, intangible cultural heritages, and acrobatics. Through online performances and exhibitions, global audiences fully experienced the glamor of the Chinese New Year and the "Charm of Jiangsu" at home. overseas social media matrix expands the impact of the event. Jiangsu overseas ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
To celebrate the 2021 Chinese New Year, the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism has elaborately planned and produced an online 2021 Happy Chinese New Year themed event. The activities were various and full of Jiangsu features, including music, dance, intangible cultural heritages, and acrobatics. Through online performances and exhibitions, global audiences fully experienced the glamor of the Chinese New Year and the "Charm of Jiangsu" at home. overseas social media matrix expands the impact of the event. Jiangsu overseas ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Charm JiangsuTante occasioni da non perdere: il Maggio Musicale lancia la campagna abbonamenti per una stagione di qualità. TOTALITA'.IT
Charm JiangsuSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Charm Jiangsu