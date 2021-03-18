Misuratori di temperatura: caratteristiche e vantaggi delle ...Animal Crossing New Horizons, il videogame dei recordNuovo adattatore da USB-C a 2.5 GbE da ASUSTORAl via i Surface Days: sul Microsoft Store tantissimi sconti The Elder Scrolls Online: Flames of Ambition disponibile su consoleThe Tiny Digital Factory lancia GT Manager per iOS e AndroidPlay at Home: 10 titoli gratuiti arrivano in primaveraCome le aziende possono sfruttare i social nel 2021Uomini e Donne, Gero Natale: Chi è il cavaliere trono over EA Play sbarca su PC per i membri di Xbox Game Pass Ultimate e Xbox ...

Charm of Jiangsu celebrated the 2021 Chinese New Year with overseas fans online

NANJING, China, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the 2021 Chinese New Year, the Jiangsu ...

To celebrate the 2021 Chinese New Year, the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism has elaborately planned and produced an online 2021 Happy Chinese New Year themed event. The activities were various and full of Jiangsu features, including music, dance, intangible cultural heritages, and acrobatics. Through online performances and exhibitions, global audiences fully experienced the glamor of the Chinese New Year and the "Charm of Jiangsu" at home. overseas social media matrix expands the impact of the event. Jiangsu overseas ...
