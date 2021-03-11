VERSO Capital Successfully Closes Series Seed in NITRO Beverage Inc (Di giovedì 11 marzo 2021) LUXEMBOURG, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/
VERSO Capital, the Luxembourg-based boutique merchant banking and financial services firm, has announced the successful closing of a Series Seed in NITRO Beverage Inc. The extra Capital will allow the New Jersey-based producer of fair trade, NITROgen-infused organic cold brew coffees, to expand its product lines and increase retail capabilities across the United States. VERSO Capital has a history of investing in visionary and disruptive companies. Over the past four years, it has invested over $245 million in tech start-ups ranging from climatech to foodtech and biotech. It led the Seed investment rounds resulting in a new Capital injection
