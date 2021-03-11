Aion Therapeutic Files 4 New Patent Applications (Including for the Treatment of Human Cancers)

(Di giovedì 11 marzo 2021) Comunicato stampa AdnKronos - salute - e - benessere TORONTO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -Inc. (CSE:) ("" or the 'Company') announced today that it has filed 4 newrelated to preparations of medicinal and psychedelic mushrooms. Theinclude use of medicinal mushrooms for theof...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Aion Therapeutic

Comunicato stampa AdnKronos - salute - e - benessere TORONTO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -Inc. (CSE:) ("" or the 'Company') announced today that it has filed 4 new patent applications related to preparations of medicinal and psychedelic mushrooms. The ...Comunicato stampa AdnKronos - salute - e - benessere TORONTO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -Inc. (CSE:) ("" or the 'Company') announced today that it has filed 4 new patent applications related to preparations of medicinal and psychedelic mushrooms. The ...TORONTO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aion Therapeutic Inc. (CSE: AION) ("Aion Therapeutic" or the "Company") announced today that it has filed 4 new ...