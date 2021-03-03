Roaring Debut for the Reaper of Death as it Dominates The Royal Canadian Mint' s Latest Collector Coin Offering

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 3 marzo 2021) OTTAWA, ON, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/Greek for "of", the Thanatotheristes degrootorum is a fascinating find for Canada: the first new tyrannosaur species to be discovered in the country in over 50 years. Paleoartist Julius Csotonyi, who was the first to ever illustrate the fearsome prehistoric animal, sketched the reverse design of this new 99.99% pure silverforever preserving this unique addition to theTyrrell Museum of Paleontology's world-renowned dinosaur fossil collection. Csotonyi meticulously replicated the formation in which the fossil fragments were found. The discovery of the Thanatotheristes degrootorum enhances the understanding of paleontologists into Canada's prehistoric past. Estimated to be at the top of the food chain, this tyrannosaur species pre-dates the Tyrannosaurus ...