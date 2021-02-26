Innodisk Announces New Industrial-Grade Products For Embedded World 2021 (Di venerdì 26 febbraio 2021) TAIPEI, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Innodisk is proud to announce multiple new Products coinciding with Embedded World 2021, to be held from 1 - 5 March 2021. As a leading global provider of Industrial-Grade flash, DRAM, and Embedded peripherals, Innodisk has strived to maintain its unrelenting pace of innovation in the face of the past year's pandemic challenges. Kicking off this year of the Ox on a high note, Innodisk is announcing new PCIe Gen 4 NVMe flash storage, DDR4-3200 DRAM, and CANbus & LAN modules. PCIe Gen 4 NVMe — Twice The Transfer Innodisk's NVMe flash storage series now supports the latest PCIe Gen 4 interface with a staggering 7.88 GB/s ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Innodisk is proud to announce multiple new Products coinciding with Embedded World 2021, to be held from 1 - 5 March 2021. As a leading global provider of Industrial-Grade flash, DRAM, and Embedded peripherals, Innodisk has strived to maintain its unrelenting pace of innovation in the face of the past year's pandemic challenges. Kicking off this year of the Ox on a high note, Innodisk is announcing new PCIe Gen 4 NVMe flash storage, DDR4-3200 DRAM, and CANbus & LAN modules. PCIe Gen 4 NVMe — Twice The Transfer Innodisk's NVMe flash storage series now supports the latest PCIe Gen 4 interface with a staggering 7.88 GB/s ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Innodisk AnnouncesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Innodisk Announces