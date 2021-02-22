Pylontech Meets Booming Global Energy Storage Demand with Dedicated Innovative R&D

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 22 febbraio 2021) SHANGHAI, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/One of the world's leading providers ofSystem (ESS) solutions Pylon Technologies Co., Ltd. ("" or the "Company"), has announced that despite a tight schedule, they are on trackthe plan to expand to 4GWhin three years. Pointing to a successful IPO on the Shanghai Stock Exchange Star Market on December 30, 2020, as the first-focused listed company, which sawraising more than CNY2 billion (~$US301 million), Wen Tan, CEO ofsaid: "We took only few days off this Chinese New Year holiday so we could continueboth cell production and capacity expansion. This is highly unusual in Chinese tradition, but we are eager to supply our ...