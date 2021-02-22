Pylontech Meets Booming Global Energy Storage Demand with Dedicated Innovative R&D (Di lunedì 22 febbraio 2021) SHANGHAI, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/
One of the world's leading providers of Energy Storage System (ESS) solutions Pylon Technologies Co., Ltd. ("Pylontech" or the "Company"), has announced that despite a tight schedule, they are on track with the plan to expand to 4GWh within three years. Pointing to a successful IPO on the Shanghai Stock Exchange Star Market on December 30, 2020, as the first Storage-focused listed company, which saw Pylontech raising more than CNY2 billion (~$US301 million), Wen Tan, CEO of Pylontech said: "We took only few days off this Chinese New Year holiday so we could continue with both cell production and capacity expansion. This is highly unusual in Chinese tradition, but we are eager to supply our ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
One of the world's leading providers of Energy Storage System (ESS) solutions Pylon Technologies Co., Ltd. ("Pylontech" or the "Company"), has announced that despite a tight schedule, they are on track with the plan to expand to 4GWh within three years. Pointing to a successful IPO on the Shanghai Stock Exchange Star Market on December 30, 2020, as the first Storage-focused listed company, which saw Pylontech raising more than CNY2 billion (~$US301 million), Wen Tan, CEO of Pylontech said: "We took only few days off this Chinese New Year holiday so we could continue with both cell production and capacity expansion. This is highly unusual in Chinese tradition, but we are eager to supply our ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Pylontech MeetsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Pylontech Meets