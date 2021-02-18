Schwazer case, Iannone: "The system stinks, the mafia is bigger than sport itself" (Di giovedì 18 febbraio 2021) The world of sport was shocked by today's news of the dismissal of charges brought against Alex Schwazer , the Itailan thus cleared of the doping accusations that have plagued him since 2016. The ... Leggi su motosprint.corrieredellosport
Schwazer case, Iannone: "The system stinks, the mafia is bigger than sport itself"The world of sport was shocked by today's news of the dismissal of charges brought against Alex Schwazer , the Itailan thus cleared of the doping accusations that have plagued him since 2016. The preliminary investigation judge of Bolzano went even further in fact, clearly criticising both WADA ...
