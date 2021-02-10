Grupo Lomas and Karisma Hotels & Resorts To Open Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya in June 2021 (Di mercoledì 10 febbraio 2021) MIAMI, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Fans of SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and PAW Patrol get ready: Karisma Hotels &; Resorts is Opening Nickelodeon Hotels &; Resorts Riviera Maya in June 2021. Beginning today, travelers can book accommodations at Mexico's first Nickelodeon Resort, featuring one of the largest water attractions in Mexico and all ocean-front swim-up suites, accommodating families of five. The resort will feature 280 oceanfront swim-up suites, family-friendly amenities, ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
