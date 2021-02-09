V2X Security Provider AUTOCRYPT Closes Series A Funding Round with $15M USD, Opens North American Office (Di martedì 9 febbraio 2021) SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/
AUTOCRYPT Co., Ltd., a leading autonomous driving Security solutions Provider, raised nearly $13 million in a Series A Funding Round, bringing the total to $15M raised in 2020. Backers included major Korean investors KB Investment, Pathfinder H, Ulmus Investment, Korea Asset, Hyundai Venture Investment Corp., and IBK. Led by CEO and co-Founder, Daniel ES Kim, AUTOCRYPT has garnered the attention of the automotive industry, providing end-to-end vehicle Security for connected and autonomous vehicles and surRounding infrastructure. The company currently secures all smart roadways and highways in South Korea, totaling over 5000 kilometers. Kim stated that ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : V2X SecurityCellular Vehicle-to-Everything Market to hit $1 Bn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.
C-V2X technology communicates with roadside infrastructures including traffic signals and security cameras to exchange information regarding the road and traffic conditions. The intelligent traffic ...
SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AUTOCRYPT Co., Ltd., a leading autonomous driving security solutions provider, raised nearly $13 million ...
