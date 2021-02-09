Disponibile il nuovo Controller wireless per Xbox Pulse RedFotocamera digitale ZV-1: Sony annuncia un aggiornamento firmwarePanda Security rivela i malware più pericolosiDRIVE - Ready to Launch TrailerXiaomi Mi 11 5G sotto le Luci della Ribalta Concorsi Scuola : bene il tampone, ma sia gratuito per i candidati!Davide Devenuto : I baci tra Serena Rossi e Zeno mi hanno dato ...Coppia scomparsa a Bolzano : Trovato corpo di Laura PerselliMaltempo Italia : Allerta gialla in 15 RegioniCome Scegliere Un'Azienda di Edilizia

V2X Security Provider AUTOCRYPT Closes Series A Funding Round with $15M USD | Opens North American Office

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AUTOCRYPT Co., Ltd., a leading autonomous driving ...

zazoom
Commenta
V2X Security Provider AUTOCRYPT Closes Series A Funding Round with $15M USD, Opens North American Office (Di martedì 9 febbraio 2021) SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/

AUTOCRYPT Co., Ltd., a leading autonomous driving Security solutions Provider, raised nearly $13 million in a Series A Funding Round, bringing the total to $15M raised in 2020. Backers included major Korean investors KB Investment, Pathfinder H, Ulmus Investment, Korea Asset, Hyundai Venture Investment Corp., and IBK. Led by CEO and co-Founder, Daniel ES Kim, AUTOCRYPT has garnered the attention of the automotive industry, providing end-to-end vehicle Security for connected and autonomous vehicles and surRounding infrastructure. The company currently secures all smart roadways and highways in South Korea, totaling over 5000 kilometers. Kim stated that ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : V2X Security

Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything Market to hit $1 Bn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.
C-V2X technology communicates with roadside infrastructures including traffic signals and security cameras to exchange information regarding the road and traffic conditions. The intelligent traffic ...
Smart road: Audi, Ericsson e Qualcomm inaugurano l'era dei trasporti 4.0  CorCom
V2X Security Provider AUTOCRYPT Closes Series A Funding Round with $15M USD, Opens North American Office
SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AUTOCRYPT Co., Ltd., a leading autonomous driving security solutions provider, raised nearly $13 million ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : V2X Security
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : V2X Security Security Provider AUTOCRYPT Closes Series