iWedia appoints Xavier Marlé as Director of Sales and Business Development in APAC

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 4 febbraio 2021) LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/, a leading provider of software solutions for TV devices, is pleased to announce the appointment ofasofandin Asia Pacific. Located in Singapore,has accumulated 15 years of experience in the Pay TV industry and held several customer-focused positions in. Before joining, he successfully helped the regional expansion of Verimatrix, Brightcove, SeaChange and more recently iFeelSmart, where he served as VP of, Accounts and. This new year's transfer consolidatesteam inand ...