iWedia appoints Xavier Marlé as Director of Sales and Business Development in APAC

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iWedia, a leading provider of software solutions ...

iWedia, a leading provider of software solutions for TV devices, is pleased to announce the appointment of Xavier Marlé as Director of Sales and Business Development in Asia Pacific. Located in Singapore, Xavier has accumulated 15 years of experience in the Pay TV industry and held several customer-focused positions in APAC. Before joining iWedia, he successfully helped the regional expansion of Verimatrix, Brightcove, SeaChange and more recently iFeelSmart, where he served as VP of Sales, Accounts and Business Development. This new year's transfer consolidates iWedia team in APAC and ...
