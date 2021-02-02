La Biontech aumenterà produzione vaccino nel 2021Da Toshiba quattro hard disk per San ValentinoXperia 5 II con tecnologia 5G è ora disponibile in versione rosaSan Valentino con la wishlist di Wiko - l'amore supera le distanzeCoppia scomparsa, il figlio Benno Neumair resta carcereCovid-19, 13.574 nuovi casi e 477 vittime : domenica nessuna regione ...R-Type Final 2 uscirà in Occidente il 30 aprile 2021Da oggi il quarto kit del PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN in FIFA 21Apex Legends Stagione 8 - Caos - le abilità di FuseAddio ai cavi di ricarica: arriva Mi Air Charge Technology

GAC MOTOR becomes the industrial link for the deepening of Sino-Kuwaiti bilateral cooperation

50th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between China and Kuwait GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 2, 2021 ...

GAC MOTOR becomes the "industrial link" for the deepening of Sino-Kuwaiti bilateral cooperation (Di martedì 2 febbraio 2021) 50th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between China and Kuwait GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/

March 22, 2021, marks the 50th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between China and Kuwait. Kuwait is the first country in the Gulf Arab States to establish diplomatic relations with China. Since initiating diplomatic ties in 1971, bilateral relations between the two countries have continued to develop into one of mutual trust and sincere cooperation. In order to better develop bilateral friendship, promote win-win cooperation between China and Kuwait, more Chinese companies have chosen to "go global". Being a leader and pioneer in China's automobile industry, GAC MOTOR has set a benchmark for leading the transformation and upgrading of Chinese automobile enterprises with its unique ...
GAC Group achieves breakthrough in graphene - based fast - charging battery technology, vehicle model Aion V equipped with the new battery ...
GAC Group's strategic planning and proactive approach in the field of advanced technology will provide strong support for the global expansion and development of its own brand GAC MOTOR. It is not ...
