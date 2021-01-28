The Last of Us Parte 2 potrebbe ricevere presto l’update per PS5 (Di giovedì 28 gennaio 2021) l’update PS5 di The Last of Us Parte 2 potrebbe essere attualmente in lavorazione, stando ad un insider attendibile Uno dei più grandi successi dello scorso anno è sicuramente The Last of Us Parte 2, il best seller firmato Naughty Dog. Dotato di un comparto tecnico incredibile già sulla passata console Sony, è lecito chiedersi come potrebbe presentarsi su PS5. Una domanda, questa, che potrebbe ricevere presto una risposta, dato che secondo un insider il gioco potrebbe ricevere a breve un update dedicato. The Last of Us Parte 2: update PS5 in arrivo? La notizia che vedrebbe la patch in questione attualmente in lavorazione ci giunge da un utente di ... Leggi su tuttotek
