Poacher kills protected swan near Ravenna

RAVENNA, JAN 27 - A poacher killed a protected mute swan on a lake near Ravenna on Sunday, police said Wednesday. Police were called to the scene by a hunter and recovered the bird's carcass. They sai ...
Poacher dumps 34 duck carcasses behind Boise-area Fred Meyer, Fish and Game says
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is looking for information related to a poacher who dumped nearly three dozen duck carcasses behind a Boise-area business last Wednesday evening. According to an ...
