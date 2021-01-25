Sandra Milo disperata in Tv: Soffro tantissimo!Turrican Flashback RecensioneWonder Boy - Asha in Monster World New TrailerINVINCIBLE DI ROBERT KIRKMAN IN ARRIVO IL 26 MARZO SU AMAZON PRIME ...Tsh basso in gravidanza: come comportarsiCaso Tik Tok: le norme non servono ai bambini senza genitori educatoriGlutei Tonici con dieta, esercizi ed elettrostimolazioneMaltempo : Allerta Meteo arancione in 6 regioniTerremoto magnitudo 6.9 Antartide, allerta tsunami in CileCastel Volturno, incendio in casa: muore ghanese

Ridesharing App OBHAI On WhatsApp - A First in Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OBHAI, the home-grown ride-sharing company of ...

Ridesharing App OBHAI On WhatsApp - A First in Bangladesh DHAKA, Bangladesh, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/

OBHAI, the home-grown ride-sharing company of Bangladesh is 1st among its peers to recognize the potential benefits of WhatsApp and its ease of access, which would benefit the user base from all walks of life, with the launch of its services on WhatsApp. With 1.5 billion monthly active users around the globe, and 22% (around 40 Million) users in Bangladesh, social-media communication giant WhatsApp is being actively used as the primary communication platform in the country. One can order OBHAI G (car), CNG (three-wheeler) or OBHAI Express (parcel) on WhatsApp. Commuters can save +8801313201222 in their address book as 'OBHAI WhatsApp'. ...
