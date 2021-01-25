Ridesharing App OBHAI On WhatsApp - A First in Bangladesh (Di lunedì 25 gennaio 2021) DHAKA, Bangladesh, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/
OBHAI, the home-grown ride-sharing company of Bangladesh is 1st among its peers to recognize the potential benefits of WhatsApp and its ease of access, which would benefit the user base from all walks of life, with the launch of its services on WhatsApp. With 1.5 billion monthly active users around the globe, and 22% (around 40 Million) users in Bangladesh, social-media communication giant WhatsApp is being actively used as the primary communication platform in the country. One can order OBHAI G (car), CNG (three-wheeler) or OBHAI Express (parcel) on WhatsApp. Commuters can save +8801313201222 in their address book as 'OBHAI WhatsApp'. ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
OBHAI, the home-grown ride-sharing company of Bangladesh is 1st among its peers to recognize the potential benefits of WhatsApp and its ease of access, which would benefit the user base from all walks of life, with the launch of its services on WhatsApp. With 1.5 billion monthly active users around the globe, and 22% (around 40 Million) users in Bangladesh, social-media communication giant WhatsApp is being actively used as the primary communication platform in the country. One can order OBHAI G (car), CNG (three-wheeler) or OBHAI Express (parcel) on WhatsApp. Commuters can save +8801313201222 in their address book as 'OBHAI WhatsApp'. ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Ridesharing AppMercato ridesharing: strategie di sviluppo dei produttori con analisi SWOT, stato di crescita del business e previsioni future 2021-2023 DigitaleSiciliana
Ridesharing AppSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Ridesharing App