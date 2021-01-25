Ridesharing App OBHAI On WhatsApp - A First in Bangladesh

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 25 gennaio 2021) DHAKA,, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/, the home-grown ride-sharing company ofis 1st among its peers to recognize the potential benefits ofand its ease of access, which would benefit the user base from all walks of life, with the launch of its services on. With 1.5 billion monthly active users around the globe, and 22% (around 40 Million) users in, social-media communication giantis being actively used as the primary communication platform in the country. One can orderG (car), CNG (three-wheeler) orExpress (parcel) on. Commuters can save +8801313201222 in their address book as ''. ...