RIDE 4 E’ DISPONIBILE PER CONSOLETante iniziative in occasione della PS5 SupercupPlustek annuncia un compatto scanner ideale per lo smart workingOmicidio Giulio Regeni : Processare 007 CairoRed Dead Online: bonus per distillatori, naturalisti e ricompense per ...Un nuovo manga per Assassin’s CreedAsti, per traslocare trascura i suoi cani: ora uno è morto!FALLEN LEGION REVENANTS: DEMO GRATUITA E UN NUOVO TRAILERCovid-19 : Il Vaccino di Pfizer blocca anche il contagioCoronavirus, morto a 48 anni il finanziere Francesco Cozzolino

ERBA Mannheim Launches 2nd Generation SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay with room temperature storage

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, ERBA today launched ...

zazoom
Commenta
ERBA Mannheim Launches 2nd Generation SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay with room temperature storage (Di giovedì 21 gennaio 2021) LONDON, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, ERBA today launched the ERBAMDx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Kit for detection of SARS-CoV-2. To overcome challenges in older COVID-19 molecular tests, ERBA's Cambridge(UK)-based development team has carefully engineered a new Assay to improve detection and ease of use with a single tube multiplex mastermix, compatible with room-temperature storage and transportation. The new Assay offers 200 copies/ml LoD, using universally trusted gene targets highly specific for SARS-CoV-2 and updated primer sequences to maximise long term performance. Sample types include both nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ERBA Mannheim
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : ERBA Mannheim ERBA Mannheim Launches Generation SARS