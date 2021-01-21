ERBA Mannheim Launches 2nd Generation SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay with room temperature storage (Di giovedì 21 gennaio 2021) LONDON, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/
In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, ERBA today launched the ERBAMDx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Kit for detection of SARS-CoV-2. To overcome challenges in older COVID-19 molecular tests, ERBA's Cambridge(UK)-based development team has carefully engineered a new Assay to improve detection and ease of use with a single tube multiplex mastermix, compatible with room-temperature storage and transportation. The new Assay offers 200 copies/ml LoD, using universally trusted gene targets highly specific for SARS-CoV-2 and updated primer sequences to maximise long term performance. Sample types include both nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal
