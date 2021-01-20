Omicidio Giulio Regeni : Processare 007 CairoRed Dead Online: bonus per distillatori, naturalisti e ricompense per ...Un nuovo manga per Assassin’s CreedAsti, per traslocare trascura i suoi cani: ora uno è morto!FALLEN LEGION REVENANTS: DEMO GRATUITA E UN NUOVO TRAILERCovid-19 : Il Vaccino di Pfizer blocca anche il contagioCoronavirus, morto a 48 anni il finanziere Francesco CozzolinoLonardo in Aula risponde alla Meloni: Linea aerea Mastella? Le ...L' applauso di tutto il Senato per Liliana SegreLA DEMO GRATUITA DI BALAN WONDERWORLD IN USCITA

HiPhi Named Exclusive Strategic Partner of 2021 Spartan Race in China

SHANGHAI, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HiPhi, Human Horizons' premium smart all-electric vehicle ...

zazoom
Commenta
HiPhi Named Exclusive Strategic Partner of 2021 Spartan Race in China (Di mercoledì 20 gennaio 2021) SHANGHAI, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 HiPhi, Human Horizons' premium smart all-electric vehicle brand, has been granted Exclusive naming rights for the popular 2021 Spartan Race in China. With a mission to help people 'push their limits', the Strategic Partnership will seek to set a precedence for the relationship between high-end sporting events and vehicle brands by bringing the two groups together through promotional events and a range of overlapping branding activities. The Spartan Race is a world-famous obstacle trail running event. Founded in 2007, events now take place in over 30 countries and have seen tens of millions of participants compete in the grueling combination of marathon and ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : HiPhi Named

No Name: il viaggio introspettivo del Rapper Marsalese PVSCAL  marsalace.it
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : HiPhi Named
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : HiPhi Named HiPhi Named Exclusive Strategic Partner