Man who killed daughter | 2 | gets life

CREMONA, JAN 18 - A 38-year-old Ivorian man who killed his two-year-old daughter in 2019 on Monday got ...

CREMONA, JAN 18 - A 38-year-old Ivorian man who killed his two-year-old daughter in 2019 on Monday got life imprisonment. Kouao Jacob Danho was found guilty of stabbing Gloria to death in order to get ...
WHO chief lambasts vaccine profits, demands elderly go first
The World Health Organization chief on Monday lambasted drugmakers' profits and vaccine inequalities, saying it’s “not right” that younger, healthier adults in wealthy countries get vaccinated against ...
Indiana couple married 33 years, die 1 day apart from Covid
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man and woman who were married for more than three decades died one day apart from COVID-19. Ernest “Ronald” and Ann Wilkins, ages 66 and 59, were married for 33 years.
