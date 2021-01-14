GTA Online: la Maibatsu Manchez Scout disponibile da Warstock Cache ...OUTRIDERS: SVELATE LE CARATTERISTICHE DELLA VERSIONE PER PCMILESTONE ANNUNCIA L’ARRIVO DI MXGP 2020 SU PlayStation 5Samsung annuncia Galaxy S21/5G/Ultra 5G e molto altroStazione Duomo a Napoli : Una passeggiata nello spazioSONIC SI UNISCE A PUYO PUYO TETRIS 2Xiaomi porta Mi Watch in ItaliaKONAMI E IQONIQ INSIEME PER LA STAGIONE 2020-21 di eFootball.ProTURTLE BEACH annuncia l'acquisizione di NEAT MicrophonesmisterBonny: nasce l’e-commerce di elettronica di consumo tutto ...

Hyde Engineering + Consulting Announces Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

Kerren Bergman Promoted to Lead Hyde's Global Corporation BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ ...

 Hyde Engineering + Consulting, Inc. (Hyde) a worldwide partner for solution-based pharmaceutical design and Consulting services, announced the Appointment of Kerren Bergman as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).  Ms. Bergman will lead Hyde's growing global enterprise, assuming Corporate leadership duties from John Hyde, Chairman and Founder. "I'm thrilled to assume the role of CEO and lead our exceptional Engineering and analytical teams toward future expansion and service offerings, built upon the vision and expertise of my long-time colleague and friend, John ...
