Xinhua Silk Road | GCLSI to expand presence in new energy sector with aid of favorable policies

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 7 gennaio 2021) BEIJING, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/GCL System Integration () will furtheritsin the newindustry as the Chinese authorities have rolled out a series offor development of the industry.the aid of thesehas accelerated its expansion on the domestic market and put a number of newprojects into production. In early December,launched a production base for photovoltaic (PV) modules in Hefei, capital of east China'sAnhui Province.a total investment of 18 billion yuan (about 2.75 billion U.S. dollars), the production base will be built in four stages between 2020 and 2023,the ...