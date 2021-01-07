Gioco d'azzardo in rete: come scegliere la piattaforma giusta?THE GREAT ESCAPISTS : AMAZON PRIME VIDEO SVELA LA NUOVA SERIE CON ...Scuola, a rischio abbandono 34.000 ragazzi : Si riapre il 7 gennaioASCOLTI TV DOMENICA 3 GENNAIO : PROSEGUE IL SUCCESSO DI MARA VENIER Covid-19, il governo: Nuove restrizioni in tutta ItaliaTiscali mail non funziona : interruzioni ultime 24 oreL'intrattenimento corre online: come sono cambiate le nostre ...Matteo Renzi : Il premier vuole conta? Accetto sfidaIn Afghanistan più di 300.000 bambini rischiano di ammalarsi o ...Capodanno 2020: Cosa fare

Xinhua Silk Road | GCLSI to expand presence in new energy sector with aid of favorable policies

BEIJING, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GCL System Integration (GCLSI) will further expand its presence ...

GCL System Integration (GCLSI) will further expand its presence in the new energy industry as the Chinese authorities have rolled out a series of favorable policies for development of the industry. with the aid of these policies, GCLSI has accelerated its expansion on the domestic market and put a number of new energy projects into production. In early December, GCLSI launched a production base for photovoltaic (PV) modules in Hefei, capital of east China'sAnhui Province. with a total investment of 18 billion yuan (about 2.75 billion U.S. dollars), the production base will be built in four stages between 2020 and 2023, with the ...
