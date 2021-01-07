Xinhua Silk Road: GCLSI to expand presence in new energy sector with aid of favorable policies (Di giovedì 7 gennaio 2021) BEIJING, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/
GCL System Integration (GCLSI) will further expand its presence in the new energy industry as the Chinese authorities have rolled out a series of favorable policies for development of the industry. with the aid of these policies, GCLSI has accelerated its expansion on the domestic market and put a number of new energy projects into production. In early December, GCLSI launched a production base for photovoltaic (PV) modules in Hefei, capital of east China'sAnhui Province. with a total investment of 18 billion yuan (about 2.75 billion U.S. dollars), the production base will be built in four stages between 2020 and 2023, with the ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
