LESS_ continues to grow and prepares for the next round of financing (Di mercoledì 30 dicembre 2020) WROC?AW, Poland, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/

700,000 users across the world have joined the LESS , an internet platform for selling second-hand clothes and accessories that operates from Poland. The app was launched in June 2019 and six months later it obtained EUR 4 million in the seed round. Now, LESS is preparing for the next round of financing which will be allocated to expand into markets of Eastern and Southern Europe. The application fits in the most significant global consumer trends creating opportunities for investors.   The rapid pace of development of LESS as well as the social usefulness of the adopted business model was appreciated by MyCompany business magazine and recognized as the Polish start-up of 2020. Mateusz Oleksiuk, CEO, explains: "LESS was born because we saw a need to create a space for ...
