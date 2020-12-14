British Citizens Seeking Second Citizenship to Bypass Travel Restrictions Caused by COVID and Brexit (Di lunedì 14 dicembre 2020) LONDON, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/
British nationals could be barred from entering the European Union from January 1st due to COVID safety requirements. Under the rules, British Travellers will have to abide by the same Travel Restrictions as non-Europeans after freedom of movement comes to an end on December 31st. Travel to the European Union will only be permitted on an essential basis and only countries with low infection rates will qualify for non-essential Travel. CS Global Partners, a legal advisory and marketing agency that specialises in Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programmes, has reported an increase in British applicants Seeking Second Citizenship. ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
