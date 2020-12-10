IPS and Huawei: Expanding Businesses with Data Center Facility Solutions in the Hungarian Market (Di giovedì 10 dicembre 2020) SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Since 2011, Intelligent Power Solutions (IPS) — a four-star Huawei Certified Service Partner — has been delivering high-level Solutions to customers in Hungary, from Information Technology (IT) Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) backup to turn-key Data Center implementations. IPS were dedicated to supporting their customers with first-rate products, excellent service, and innovative Solutions. They have a professional service team with more than 25 years of UPS experience and a great partner network in Hungary. Seeking a Path to Growth Through seven years of partnership with Huawei, IPS have seen impressive innovations in the UPS field and have gained invaluable experience ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
