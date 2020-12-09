Shanghai Transport Hub Installs 1,800m² of Absen LEDs (Di mercoledì 9 dicembre 2020) SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/
A total of 1,800m² of Absen (SZSE: 300389) LEDs have been installed in the OXO City area of Shanghai Hongqiao airport. The centrepiece of this ambitious project is a gigantic 700m² videowall at the airport's exit, which welcomes travellers and visitors into the adjacent shopping environment featuring a further 40 screens arranged into eight cubes, all of which are used to display the same vivid, cyberpunk-inspired 3D video content. OXO City – which is connected to Hongqiao International Airport's T2 in the east and Hongqiao Railway Station in the west – also serves as the transfer station of Line 2, 10, 17 of the city's metro, giving it an average daily passenger flow of over 500,000 people. After winning the project, the client installation team decided that the high ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
