LIVE Inter-Shakhtar Donetsk 0-0, Champions League in DIRETTA: in campo a San Siro! (Di mercoledì 9 dicembre 2020) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 3? Partita fondamentale per la qualificazione europea così come quella del Santiago Bernabeu. 1? Si comincia allo Stadio Giuseppe Mezza: battono gli ospiti! INIZIO PRIMO TEMPO 20.56 Squadre in campo a Milano: piove sotto la Madonnina! 20.55 Tutto è pronto a San Siro! 20.53 Sarà lo sloveno Slavko Vincic ad arbitrare la partita di Champions League: l’unico precedente è del 2014/15 quando l’Inter perse 1-1 contro il Saint-Etienne. 20.51 È FINITA AD AMSTERDAM! L’Atalanta si qualifica agli ottavi di finale per il secondo anno di fila alla seconda partecipazione. 20.49 Lo Shakhtar Donetsk è secondo in campionato dietro la Dinamo Kiev, che è retrocessa in Europa League dal girone con ... Leggi su oasport
Inter_TV : ?? LIVE-Pronti per #InterShakhtar? Seguite con noi il pre partita!@lenovo @lenovoitalia #InterXLenovo - UEFAcom_it : Ecco l'Inter! ???? SEGUI Inter-Shakhtar Donetsk con il nostro LIVE ?? - Inter_TV : ?? LIVE-Manca pochissimo al calcio d’inizio di #InterShakhtar! - fcin1908it : LIVE #InterShakhtar 0-0 (6'): TRAVERSA CLAMOROSA INTER! Cross di Barella, velo di Lukaku e tiro di prima di Lauta… - SkySport : Inizia Inter-Shakhtar: segui il LIVE ? #InterShakhtar Su Sky Sport Uno ? #SkyUCL #SkySport #UCL -
Inter-Shakhtar Donetsk si gioca questa sera mecoledì 9 dicembre 2020 alle ore 21.00. Gara decisiva per le due formazioni, soprattutto per i padroni di casa nerazzurri chiamati a vincere e sperare che ...
Dove vedere Inter-Shakhtar in TV e streaming
Inter-Shakhtar Donetsk è un match valido per il sesto e ultimo round del gruppo B della Champions League 2020/2021 ...
