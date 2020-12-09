GWENT si aggiorna con la nuova espansione Way of the WitcherElisabetta Gregoraci dopo il GF Vip : ecco cosa ha trovato al suo ...Cyberpunk 2077 trailer di lancioProsegue il maltempo sulla penisola : a Roma preoccupa livello TevereVenezia è sott'acqua, il Mose non è attivoVikings: Il video trailer dell'ultimo capitolo della serieLa Warner distribuirà i suoi film in streaming e nei cinema ...Meghan e Harry firmano un contratto pluriennale con NetflixDOOM Eternal Disponibile ora su Nintendo SwitchLe invenzioni tecnologiche degli anni '80, quando pensavamo di essere ...

BRI UMKM EXPORT BRILIANPRENEUR 2020 Goes Virtual to Connect Indonesia' s Leading MSMEs with International Buyers

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) (Ticker: BBRI.JK) is to ...

BRI UMKM EXPORT BRILIANPRENEUR 2020 Goes Virtual to Connect Indonesia's Leading MSMEs with International Buyers

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) (Ticker: BBRI.JK) is to hold the second annual BRI UMKM EXPORT BRILIANPRENEUR 2020 at the Jakarta Convention Center, December 10-13, 2020. The Virtual, which provides selected MSMEs with a platform to meet the world, started on December 1, 2020. Registrations are now open until December 13, 2020. Being the first of its kind, BRI UMKM EXPORT BRILIANPRENEUR 2020 platform introduces the Virtual "Business Matching" program, providing businesses with a real-time chatting feature, ...
