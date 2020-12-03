Come scegliere il caff? in grani: guida all'acquistoYABBA DABBA DINOSAURS LO SPIN-OFF DEI MITICI I FLINTSTONESKaspersky e KRAKATAU presentano una collezione di capi unici Il 3 dicembre l?SMS compie 28 anniFallout 76: Alba d?acciaio trailer Coronavirus, Cena di Natale : E' consigliato il tamponeHwang torner? in SOULCALIBUR VIAPRILIA RS660 E' LA MOTO UFFICIALE DI MILAN GAMES WEEK-XAccount PSN bannati per la vendita della PlayStation Plus CollectionJUST DANCE 2021 CON LUNA PER CELEBRARE I NONNI

BioUrja Group has completed its acquisition of the operating businesses of Energy Alloys

HOUSTON, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioUrja Commodities, LLC, which is part of the BioUrja Group ...

 BioUrja Commodities, LLC, which is part of the BioUrja Group ("BioUrja") of Houston, TX, has completed its acquisition of the operating businesses and the trade name of Energy Alloys. The acquisition was limited to acquiring the equity in those Energy Alloys entities that were not debtors subject to the recent bankruptcy proceedings involving Energy Alloys, LLC and its debtor affiliates. The transaction did not include the shares of the debtor Energy Alloys entities, which are non-operational, or any other remaining assets held directly by debtor ...
