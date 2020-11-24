Xiaomi presenta POCO M3 il nuovo campione dell’entertainment Violenza contro le donne: il 70% delle ragazze dichiara di aver ...Scegliere la giusta frusta per la planetariaCARLO CONTI E GERRY SCOTTI : IL COVID HA RAFFORZATO LA NOSTRA AMICIZIAKaspersky: nel 2020 spenderemo di più online per il Black FridayLorenzo Crespi va all'attacco: Milly Carlucci è cattiva, Barbara ...F1 2020: scarica la prova gratuitaNEO: THE WORLD ENDS WITH YOU ANNUNCIATO PER PS4 E SWITCHMarianna Manduca denuncia 12 volte il marito per le botte : ma lui ...Come efficientare la produzione industriale attraverso software per ...

Domestic abuse up 11% during lockdown - report

ROME, 24 NOV - Italy had an 11% increase in cases of Domestic abuse in the first five months of 2020 ...

Boy, 16, arrested for stabbing dad to protect mum
ROME, 19 NOV - A 16-year-old boy was arrested in Anzio near Rome Thursday after stabbing his father during the latter's latest episode of domestic abuse against his mother. The boy, a student with a c ...
