Domestic abuse up 11% during lockdown - report

ROME, 24 NOV - Italy had an 11% increase in cases of domestic abuse in the first five months of 2020 compared to the same period last year, according to a report on implementation of a 2019 law fast-t ...

Boy, 16, arrested for stabbing dad to protect mum

ROME, 19 NOV - A 16-year-old boy was arrested in Anzio near Rome Thursday after stabbing his father during the latter's latest episode of domestic abuse against his mother. The boy, a student with a c ...

