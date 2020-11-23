Gunvor USA Successfully Closes USD 1.1 Billion Borrowing Base (Di lunedì 23 novembre 2020) HOUSTON, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Gunvor USA LLC ("Gunvor USA" or "the Company"), a subsidiary of Gunvor Group Ltd ("Gunvor" or "the Group"), has Successfully closed the syndication of its USD 1.1 Billion Borrowing Base credit facility ("the Facility"). The Facility includes a USD 500 million accordion feature, which remains available to support future growth. The proceeds of the Facility will refinance Gunvor USA's existing Borrowing Base facility signed in October 2019, provide continued working capital financing for the Company's merchant activities, and fund general corporate purposes. "Gunvor USA continues to enjoy strong and steady support from our banking partners as we ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
GENEVA, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gunvor Group Ltd ("Gunvor" or the "Group") has signed a USD 1.225 billion revolving credit facility ("RCF" or "Facility") in favour of Gunvor International B.V. a ...
