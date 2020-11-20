Marvel’s Avengers espansione Kate Bishop - AIM allo scoperto - in ...OPPO lancia Enco X, auricolari True WirelessFitbit OS 5.1 aggiornamento software disponibileBrochure : uno degli strumenti più importanti ed efficaci per la tua ...Xiaomi: in arrivo due nuovi Mi StoreYOU'RE MY FRIEND: vietato calpestare il diritto di sognare - 20/11 ...Il nuovo Night City Wire mostra Johnny Silverhand, gameplay e ...Cyberpunk 2077 nuovo gameplay trailerShenmue III disponibile oggi su SteamGTA Online: ricompense triple nelle gare terrestri

XCMG to Take Part in bauma China 2020 with the Largest Outdoor Exhibition

SHANGHAI, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG (000425.SZ) is set to join the 2020 bauma China with a ...

XCMG (000425.SZ) is set to join the 2020 bauma China with a full Exhibition lineup of 120 construction equipment products, 65 sets of Parts and components as well as demonstrations of the company's latest technologies. The international trade fair for construction machinery, building material machines, mining machines and construction vehicles will be hosted from November 24 to 27 in Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC). XCMG will be at booth A.24-B.32 for Outdoor Exhibition and W3.100-W3.811 for indoor Exhibition with a total Exhibition area of 8,878 square meters (95,562 square feet). ...
