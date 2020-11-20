XCMG to Take Part in bauma China 2020 with the Largest Outdoor Exhibition (Di venerdì 20 novembre 2020) SHANGHAI, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/
XCMG (000425.SZ) is set to join the 2020 bauma China with a full Exhibition lineup of 120 construction equipment products, 65 sets of Parts and components as well as demonstrations of the company's latest technologies. The international trade fair for construction machinery, building material machines, mining machines and construction vehicles will be hosted from November 24 to 27 in Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC). XCMG will be at booth A.24-B.32 for Outdoor Exhibition and W3.100-W3.811 for indoor Exhibition with a total Exhibition area of 8,878 square meters (95,562 square feet). ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
