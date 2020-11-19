VAPORESSO Donates Over 70 Million Rupiah to Indonesians Affected by the Pandemic (Di giovedì 19 novembre 2020) SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/
The Covid-19 Pandemic has heavily impacted the communities in Indonesia, with Over 440 thousand confirmed cases to date and Millions of people Affected by recommended stay at home measures adopted across the nation. As a response to the nationwide crisis, VAPORESSO launched the XROS charity initiative. Together for Indonesia Internationally renowned vaping brand, VAPORESSO, has launched a charity initiative for its Pod device XROS on the Indonesian market. Aimed to help low-income communities in the Pandemic context, the company Donates Rp10,000 for each XROS sold through local vaping stores. The funds are utilized to purchase food as well as basic necessity items. VAPORESSO's initiative ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The Covid-19 Pandemic has heavily impacted the communities in Indonesia, with Over 440 thousand confirmed cases to date and Millions of people Affected by recommended stay at home measures adopted across the nation. As a response to the nationwide crisis, VAPORESSO launched the XROS charity initiative. Together for Indonesia Internationally renowned vaping brand, VAPORESSO, has launched a charity initiative for its Pod device XROS on the Indonesian market. Aimed to help low-income communities in the Pandemic context, the company Donates Rp10,000 for each XROS sold through local vaping stores. The funds are utilized to purchase food as well as basic necessity items. VAPORESSO's initiative ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : VAPORESSO DonatesCovid. Il malato è grave, ma deve restare al gelo Yahoo Finanza
VAPORESSO DonatesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : VAPORESSO Donates