DESTINY 2: OLTRE LA LUCE INCURSIONE DELLA CRIPTA DI PIETRAFONDAAssetto Corsa Competizione | Il DLC GT World Challenge è su SteamSpeciale Matrimonio a prima vista: Intervista a Nicole, Gianluca, ...THE WILDS, DISPONIBILE IL TRAILER UFFICIALE DELLA NUOVA SERIE AMAZON ...Xiaomi e Paolo Nespoli insieme per il Black FridayLG OLED TV E XBOX SERIE X INSIEME PER LA NEX-GENGFVIP : TROVATO IL RAGAZZO CHE ENTRERÀ IN CASA PER TOMMASO ZORZIELENOIRE CASALEGNO : LE PAROLE DI OPPINI CONTRO LE DONNE PIÙ GRAVI ...Cyberpunk 2077: svelato gameplay su XboxSomalia nel terrore per un attacco kamikaze in un ristorante

VAPORESSO Donates Over 70 Million Rupiah to Indonesians Affected by the Pandemic

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Covid-19 Pandemic has heavily impacted the ...

zazoom
Commenta
VAPORESSO Donates Over 70 Million Rupiah to Indonesians Affected by the Pandemic (Di giovedì 19 novembre 2020) SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 The Covid-19 Pandemic has heavily impacted the communities in Indonesia, with Over 440 thousand confirmed cases to date and Millions of people Affected by recommended stay at home measures adopted across the nation. As a response to the nationwide crisis, VAPORESSO launched the XROS charity initiative. Together for Indonesia Internationally renowned vaping brand, VAPORESSO, has launched a charity initiative for its Pod device XROS on the Indonesian market. Aimed to help low-income communities in the Pandemic context, the company Donates Rp10,000 for each XROS sold through local vaping stores. The funds are utilized to purchase food as well as basic necessity items. VAPORESSO's initiative ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : VAPORESSO Donates

Covid. Il malato è grave, ma deve restare al gelo  Yahoo Finanza
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : VAPORESSO Donates
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : VAPORESSO Donates VAPORESSO Donates Over Million Rupiah