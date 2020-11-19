VAPORESSO Donates Over 70 Million Rupiah to Indonesians Affected by the Pandemic

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 19 novembre 2020) SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/The Covid-19has heavily impacted the communities in Indonesia, with440 thousand confirmed cases to date ands of peopleby recommended stay at home measures adopted across the nation. As a response to the nationwide crisis,launched the XROS charity initiative. Together for Indonesia Internationally renowned vaping brand,, has launched a charity initiative for its Pod device XROS on the Indonesian market. Aimed to help low-income communities in thecontext, the companyRp10,000 for each XROS sold through local vaping stores. The funds are utilized to purchase food as well as basic necessity items.'s initiative ...