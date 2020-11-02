ICE and ICIS to enhance European gas benchmark offerings (Di lunedì 2 novembre 2020) LONDON, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/
ICIS, a global source of Independent Commodity Intelligence Services, and Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, are offering market participants the ability to trade on ICIS European Gas benchmarks. This allows ICE to list physically settled, as well as financially settled, European natural gas prompt contracts. On December 7, 2020, ICE plans to start offering daily natural gas futures contracts which settle against the ICIS benchmark Dutch TTF and British NBP day-ahead and weekend price assessments, subject to regulatory review. The TTF and NBP natural gas benchmark prices, produced by ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
ICIS, a global source of Independent Commodity Intelligence Services, and Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, are offering market participants the ability to trade on ICIS European Gas benchmarks. This allows ICE to list physically settled, as well as financially settled, European natural gas prompt contracts. On December 7, 2020, ICE plans to start offering daily natural gas futures contracts which settle against the ICIS benchmark Dutch TTF and British NBP day-ahead and weekend price assessments, subject to regulatory review. The TTF and NBP natural gas benchmark prices, produced by ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
‘Uomini e Donne’ - Beatrice Valli replica a chi la accusa di ostentare benessere e svela quando sposerà Marco Fantini
Rifiuti speciali abbandonati lungo la strada : lo scempio nel parco di Lama Balice
Vitinia - erano specializzati in furto e ricettazione di automezzi : sgominata banda criminale bulgara
Infiresgurl_ : @vgkchin vanilla mochi and corn ice cream?? - DancingwithTS : No superó su rap en ice cream I followed @965TDY and I vote #LISA for #BiggestCrush at #TDYAwards @BLACKPINK - Medinartworks : @theineman13 Vanilla ice and Jessica Simpson - va_ro_si_va : RT @LaliHello: ' ICE CREAM ' Diavolo and Doppio @bolnareffchan . . ?????????????????????????? - itsmeameerahhh : Skincareeee pooo — ice lang pati and jeju aloe ice asdfghjkl -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : ICE andA Song of Ice and Fire: arrivano gli eroi di casa Baratheon Justnerd.it Samsung Exynos 1080: evento dedicato in arrivo
Samsung sarebbe pronta ad annunciare il suo nuovo processore di fascia medio-alta basato su un processo di produzione a 5 nanometri ...
Samsung Exynos 1080 sarà presentato il 12 novembre
Il nuovo SoC Samsung Exynos 1080, il primo ad essere prodotto a 5nm e ad appartenenre alla fascia media, sarà svelato il prossimo 12 novembre ...
ICE andSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ICE and