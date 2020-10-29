Maxeon Solar Technologies Launches the SunPower Advantage Installer Program (Di giovedì 29 ottobre 2020) Channel expansion to promote high-quality Solar in fast growing markets SINGAPORE, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd., (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global leader in Solar innovation, today announced the launch of the SunPower Advantage Installer Program, a new initiative designed to help fuel the momentum of Solar in certain rapidly growing European markets and to equip Installers with tools to meet increasing demand for premium residential and commercial Solar. The SunPower Advantage Installer Program has been introduced in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Poland, Portugal and ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd., (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global leader in Solar innovation, today announced the launch of the SunPower Advantage Installer Program, a new initiative designed to help fuel the momentum of Solar in certain rapidly growing European markets and to equip Installers with tools to meet increasing demand for premium residential and commercial Solar. The SunPower Advantage Installer Program has been introduced in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Poland, Portugal and ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Qualenergiait : Lunedì 2 novembre alle ore 11.00 Maxeon Solar Technologies, spin-off di SunPower, terrà il webinar ‘Superbonus 110%… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Maxeon SolarWebinar di Maxeon Solar Technologies su superbonus, cessione del credito e fotovoltaico Qualenergia.it Webinar di Maxeon Solar Technologies su superbonus, cessione del credito e fotovoltaico
Lunedì 2 novembre il webinar gratuito "Superbonus 110% e cessione del credito. Parla l'esperto”, organizzato da Maxeon Solar Technologies la società spin-off di SunPower Corporation. Lunedì 2 novembre ...
Maxeon SolarSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Maxeon Solar