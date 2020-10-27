Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 27 ottobre 2020) SHANGHAI, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/Inwithand DNV GL,, a top-rankedin Chinaaffiliated with the Shanghai Jiaotong University School of Medicine, has announced theof the's-enabledon October 20, 2020. Theis a transparent, efficient, and traceable medical management solution powered byToolChainTM. Aspartners of this new initiative,and DNV GL will jointly support the ...