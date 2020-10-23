VIGANÒ: THE POPE AND THE GAY LOBBY IN THE VATICAN, INTENTIONAL AMBIGUITY. (Di venerdì 23 ottobre 2020) So much so that in Italy today it is even possible for people of the same sex to "marry" each other, after having been assured for years " even by self-styled Catholic politicians " that civil ... Leggi su marcotosatti
the_fourty : RT @GiancarloDeRisi: Unioni civili, l'arcivescovo Viganò contro Bergoglio: “Affermazioni eretiche. Pare che cerchi di 'alzare la posta', pe… - LorenzoRespighi : E' stato molto delicato.... DECLARATION of His Excellency Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò about the documentary film… - SACRED_COMBAT : (Viganò: Manifesto In The Service Of The New World Order) - - Maxyge9 : World Over - 2018-08-30 – SPECIAL The Viganò Testimony, Edward Pentin wi... -
VIGANÒ THESegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : VIGANÒ THE